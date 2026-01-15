Kelowna News

‘I can’t just drive by’: Off-duty Kelowna paramedic responds to downtown overdose

Helping when it matters

Madison Reeve

As toxic drug poisoning calls surged across Kelowna in December, a local paramedic and business owner says responding to overdoses has become a regular part of working downtown.

“I was just driving by, and I saw this fellow on the sidewalk and his girlfriend, I think, was providing CPR,” said Warren Turner.

Castanet observed Thursday morning as Turner, a licensed paramedic and owner of the Turner Group of Companies, stopped to assess the man on Lawrence Avenue.

“I’m kind of in a position as a paramedic that I have to help. I’ve got a license as a paramedic, and I can’t just drive by.”

Turner said the man appeared to be suffering from an overdose but was stable.

According to Emergency Health Services, paramedics responded to 165 toxic drug poisoning calls in Kelowna in December 2025, a 34 per cent increase compared to the same period a year earlier.

The highest number of calls, 52, occurred between Dec. 15 and 21.

“When I work as a paramedic in Kelowna here, it's not uncommon to go to an overdose,” Turner said. “We see lots of overdoses on the street downtown."

On Jan. 14, Kelowna RCMP taped off a downtown alleyway near the Outreach Urban Health Centre after a body was discovered. Police say the incident was not violent in nature, but its unknown if an overdose did occur.

Turner’s company operates private security services that have been active in Kelowna for more than 30 years, along with a training school and a private first aid and paramedic service.

He says first aid and CPR training are increasingly important for businesses and the public.

“It’s not just for people that are helping people overdose,” Turner said. “Those first aid skills and CPR skills are good for anybody, whether you're living on the street or working a business or for home and family, friends.”

After decades in the safety industry, Turner says helping people remains the focus.

“I like helping people,” he said.