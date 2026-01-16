Fireside Festival returns to Kelowna for a weekend celebrating Okanagan art and music
Festival to take over BNA
The countdown is on for a unique Okanagan winter cultural event.
The 11th annual Fireside Festival 2026 is set for Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
"Over the years, it’s evolved in format and venues, but it’s remained a locally grown winter music and arts festival rooted in the Okanagan community," says event organizer Charissa Bebe.
This year's festival will take place entirely at BNA Brewing Co. in downtown Kelowna.
“We are once again happy to welcome Fireside back to BNA,” says Kyle Nixon, owner of BNA Brewing Co.
“The festival helps boost the local economy while building a unique sense of community, and with musicians, local vendors, artists, and performers. It’s a well-rounded event we’re happy to be a part of.”
Organizers emphasize that this year’s production relies heavily on Okanagan talent, not just on stage, but behind the scenes. New art director Breelyn Zowty is leading a local team to transform the venue with large-scale installations and custom décor.
For more information, click here.
