Kelowna News

More pile burning, trail closures on Dilworth Mountain

Burning on Dilworth

Photo: City of Kelowna Fuel reduction work is expected to continue in Dilworth Mountain Park until April 2026.

The City of Kelowna is advising the public to expect to see smoke rising from Dilworth Mountain in the coming weeks.

Urban forestry crews will be continuing fuel reduction work in Dilworth Mountain Park until April.

While most debris will be chipped, some pile burning will be conducted in areas that crews can’t access with equipment.

Some trails will be closed during the work, between 7 a.m and 5 p.m., for safety reasons. Park users are asked to follow all closure signs and avoid areas where they hear active chainsaw work.

The City of Kelowna has taken steps to mitigate wildfire fuels on Dilworth Mountain and Knox Mountain in the past couple of years. At the same time, it is encouraging residents to FireSmart their properties.