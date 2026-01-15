Kelowna News

Kelowna came under 2025 snow removal budget; street sweepers already deployed

City saves on snow clearing

Photo: City of Kelowna Sweepers, not snow plows, hit the streets and pathways Jan. 15

While 2025 went out like a lamb weather-wise, the City of Kelowna still spent most of its winter operations budget over the course of the year.

The city set aside approximately $3.4 million for snow removal and road treatments covering all city-owned roads, active transportation networks, parking lots and transit facilities for the 2025 calendar year.

Of that, roadways operations manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger told Castanet News the city spent $3.18 million, about 6.5 per cent under budget.

“Although it feels like a long time ago, early 2025 (January and February) saw us responding to several events and pre-treating roads multiple times for black ice,” said Schwerdtfeger.

“Similarly, in November and December, despite the warmer weather, we dealt with half a dozen slush events in the higher elevation routes numerous mornings with black ice concerns that required pre-treatment.

“I’m pleased to report our proactive efforts have prevented any serious issues on our roadways during morning commutes.”

Schwerdtfeger said the city faced some substantial price increases last year for contracted services and third party materials.

Those increases ranged from between five and 15 per cent.

“About half of our winter operations program is delivered through contracted services at fixed rates which do not fluctuate with actual snowfall levels.

“We also carry several static costs such as equipment and monitoring costs.”

Street sweepers have already taken to the streets and pathways although Schwerdtfeger said cooler temperatures and possibly some snow could be coming our way next week.

Money saved year-over-year is returned to reserves.