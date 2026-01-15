Kelowna News

Kelowna’s Hotel Eldorado chooses Okanagan born and raised executive chef

Photo: Hotel Eldorado Dimitri Bakalos is the new executive chef at Hotel Eldorado.

Kelowna’s Hotel Eldorado has a new executive chef, but he’s no stranger to the city.

It has tapped Okanagan born and raised chef Dimitri Bakalos to head up its culinary team.

"As we approach Hotel Eldorado’s 100th anniversary in 2026, Bakalos’ appointment represents both renewal and continuity,” says Gil Vallée, director of hospitality at Hotel Eldorado.

“He embodies the values that have defined this property for generations: passion, integrity, and a love for community. His creativity and leadership will ensure our resort’s culinary experiences continue to set the standard for excellence in the Okanagan.”

Over the past decade, Bakalos has held senior positions at hotels, restaurants and wineries across B.C., including Gray Monk Winery in Lake Country and Waterfront Cafe and Catering in Kelowna.

He joined the resort in 2023. Since then, he has helped shape the direction of Eldorado’s catering, fine dining and casual outlets, with a renewed emphasis on Okanagan producers.

“The Okanagan’s abundance inspires me every day,” says Bakalos. “At the El, we have the opportunity to tell the story of this region through food, a story of growers, makers, and seasons. My aim is to create experiences that feel both elevated and deeply connected to the place we call home.”

The resort announced it will also expand its partnerships with local farmers, fishers, and winemakers, further strengthening its commitment to supporting the regional food economy.