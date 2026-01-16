Kelowna News

Okanagan College business students claim top spot at prestigious competition

Business students dominate

Photo: Okanagan College Team OC, who placed first overall at the prestigious Inter-Collegiate Business Competition.

Okanagan College business students have proved they can compete with the best, taking top honours at a prestigious North American competition.

The OC School of Business placed first overall at the Inter-Collegiate Business Competition (I.C.B.C.) hosted by Queen’s University.

Notably, the college was the only non-university in the field, beating out major institutions like the University of Waterloo and the University of Calgary to take the title.

“This was an incredible opportunity to test what we’ve learned in the classroom against some of the strongest business programs in North America,” said OC student Hayden Gamet, who along with fellow student Quinn Carignan captured first place in the finance category, finishing ahead of the University of Waterloo (second) and the University of Calgary (third).

OC also secured second place in human resources and ethics, and third in both marketing and accounting.

“This achievement belongs to our students,” said Joe Baker, dean of the OC School of Business.