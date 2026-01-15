Kelowna News

Feds top up funding to prevent homelessness in Kelowna

Feds pitch in homeless funds

Cindy White

The day after the RCMP and city officials held a news conference about social disorder on Kelowna streets, the federal government announced nearly $6 million in top-up funding for programs aimed at preventing homelessness.

“Through the Reaching Home initiative, we are investing in efforts to prevent and reduce homelessness across the country, including urban, Indigenous, rural, and remote communities,” said Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr.

The Central Okanagan Foundation is getting $3.9 million. The bulk of the money will support the Canadian Mental Health Association’s rent bank and its Kelowna Bright Mindz housing for at-risk youth.

“It was a conversation, probably now about seven years ago, with a local developer, Shane Worman, who said, ‘I’ve got this property on Benvoulin and I’m thinking about doing something with it. Do you think there’s maybe something that we could do together? And five years ago, through support from Reaching Home and other partners, Bright Mindz became a reality,” said CMHA Kelowna CEO Mike Gawliuk.

The announcement was made outside the apartment building on Benvoulin Court that includes 18 suites for young people.

Another $2 million in federal Reaching Home funding goes to the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.

"This funding allows us to meet people where they are at by expanding access to essential supports that sustain health, safety and dignity,” said Christina Verhagen, executive director of the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.

The money helps provide water, food, clothing and nursing services for those living on the street. The food comes through a partnership with the Central Okanagan Food Bank, which also received funding for its More Than Food program.

“We are seeing more and more people come on our doorsteps where they’re in crisis. And the first thing that we’re seeing is when they’re in crisis, they need food,” said food bank CEO Trevor Moss. “Usually, what typically happens is people almost go into a denial phase. They know they’re hungry, but they’re hoping to get out of it and they don’t do much in the first six or eight months.”

To keep those people from slipping further into crisis, the food bank is hiring a client service navigator. They will sit down with clients to find out what resources they need and refer them to appropriate partners, if necessary.

Since 2019, nearly $18 million in federal funding has flowed to Kelowna through the Reaching Home initiative.

“By enabling communities to fund organizations like the Canadian Mental Health Association, Kelowna and the Central Okanagan Food Bank, we can provide critical support today while tackling the root causes of homelessness. These efforts will help ensure that people across British Columbia get the support they need as we work toward lasting, inclusive solutions,” added Fuhr.