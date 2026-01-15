Kelowna News

Kelowna selects three areas for its 2026 'value for money' review

Reviewing value for money

Photo: Castanet/file Fire dispatch services will be reviewed as part of Kelowna's value for money engagement

Three specific, but very different areas will be reviewed as part of Kelowna’s “value for money” engagement plan for 2026.

The city says it plans to review affordable housing, fire dispatch and investment in economic development programs during the coming 12 months.

Each year, the city says specific projects are selected as part of a three-year engagement plan presented to, and endorsed by the audit committee.

The three-year plan identified 10 specific project areas in which the three to be reviewed in 2026 were selected.

Affordable Housing - This engagement will examine three affordable housing projects, evaluating whether these projects align with specific goals and collectively demonstrate progress toward the city’s affordable housing objectives.

Investment in economic development programs - This engagement will review the city’s investment in the RDCO’s economic development programs and evaluate whether the outcomes achieved are consistent with the intended goals and financial contribution.

Fire dispatch services - This engagement will review the provision of fire dispatch services, examining factors such as risks, revenue generation, and alternative governance and operational models.

City council will be asked to review and approve the 2026 value for money engagement plan on Monday.