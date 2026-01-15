Kelowna News

Strangles, a highly contagious horse disease, hits the Central Okanagan

Madison Reeve

Two confirmed cases of the highly contagious equine disease known as strangles have been identified in the Central Okanagan, prompting veterinarians to urge horse owners to restrict movement and strengthen biosecurity.

Dr. Gail Jewell, a veterinarian with Heartland Vet Services in Kelowna, says the confirmed cases involve one barn in the Joe Rich area and another in West Kelowna.

"The name of the disease just comes from the fact that a lot of horses that get it get really swollen lymph nodes under their jaw and can have some respiratory difficulties,” Jewell said.

“It’s caused by a bacteria called strep equi. The concern is that it’s super, super contagious.”

While the disease rarely kills horses, Jewell says it can spread rapidly.

“Low mortality rate — like it’s very rare for a horse to die from it — but the concern is super contagious, and of course, can affect a lot of horses very quickly.”

Veterinarians across the Okanagan are coordinating their response, with quarantines in place at affected barns.

“The recommendation is to quarantine barns with positive cases for six weeks past the last one being recovered,” Jewell said, adding that those restrictions could extend into February.

In addition, veterinarians are recommending a temporary hold on horse movement across the valley.

“The recommendation is that all the barns in the Okanagan Valley go on a 30-day hold… but that may be extended depending on if we get more positive cases.”

Jewell says there are also two suspected cases in Peachland and Summerland that have not yet been confirmed.

“We certainly are concerned for spread.”

Strangles spreads through direct horse-to-horse contact and can also be carried between farms on clothing, equipment, or footwear.

Jewell encourages horse owners to monitor temperatures closely, noting fever is often the first warning sign.

“A horse will spike a fever about two to three days before they can ever be contagious.”

With training and show season approaching, Jewell says cooperation is critical to preventing wider disruption.

“This is a public health thing for our horses, and we really need everybody’s cooperation so we can shut this down.”