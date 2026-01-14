Kelowna News

Kelowna-area MLAs plan town hall on downtown disorder

MLAs want to hear from you

Photo: Kathy Michaels Central Okanagan MLAs Kristina Lowen (right), Macklin McCall (centre) and Gavin Dew will hold a town hall next month.

Addressing growing crime and disorder in downtown areas will require a concerted effort, and Central Okanagan MLAs are calling on the business community to come forward and share their insights at an upcoming town hall they've organized for next month.

“This town hall is a result of business owners speaking out, saying we are dealing with so much and this is not sustainable anymore,” Kelowna Centre MLA Kristia Loewen said.

“We want to hear everything they’re facing; their ideas, where the gaps are, what’s missing, and what we can do at the provincial level to support them.”

Loewen’s office has been inundated with calls from people who have wanted to share their stories of increasingly unruly and potentially damaging behaviour in the core business district of the city.

She’s not alone. The community outcry prompted a press conference from Kelowna RCMP and city officials Tuesday. There, they acknowledged social disorder, including public nuisance complaints, visible street-level crime and repeated disruptive behaviour, affects how safe people feel.

City of Kelowna community safety director Darren Caul offered assurances that council has made public safety a top priority, investing millions of dollars into RCMP, bylaw and fire services. No members of council were at the press conference.

“These investments matter, and we fully acknowledge that they have not yet fully translated into the level of safety or response times that businesses need right now,” Caul said.

Caul said new initiatives, include enhanced downtown patrols, closer collaboration with business groups and the launch of the community-led crisis response program, Circle, which will divert non-criminal mental health and substance-use calls away from police.

"We are also working with the Downtown Kelowna Association with enhanced city funding under the mayor's task force for its exceptional downtown on call Red Shirts program, educating businesses and residents on practical steps that each and all of us can take to reduce risk and prevent potential issues," Caul said.

"And starting last week, we're actively engaging downtown businesses in what we're calling a knock and talk initiative. This initiative allows us to meet our businesses where they are at, knocking on their doors and listening to their concerns, sharing resources and working together on issues that matter to them now."

Those who would like to attend the MLAs Town Hall, that's scheduled for Feb. 5 at 6 p.m., downtown on Ellis at Revelry.

“Everyone is invited. If you want your voice heard, we want to see you there,” Loewen said.