'She didn’t do this to herself': Mother marks anniversary of daughter's death in Kelowna
'She didn't do this to herself'
Police say the investigation into the 2022 death of 25-year-old Austyn Godfrey is ongoing, though few details are available as of the fourth anniversary.
“In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be shared at this time,” Cpl. Allison Konsmo said. She urged anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.
Austyn’s mother, Michelle Godfrey, hopes renewed attention will bring answers about what .
“Austyn was a beautiful, loving, adventurous soul who lit up any room,” she said. “She loved her family and friends deeply, lived in the moment, and was always seeking her next adventure. She would have been an amazing mom, but that can’t happen now.”
Godfrey said someone must be held accountable.
“Austyn didn’t get to that dog park by herself, and she didn’t do this to herself,” she said. “I’ll never stop being her voice until she has justice and can rest in peace. Then those who loved her can finally grieve.”
Austyn was from Kingston, Ont. Her body was discovered at the entrance to Kelowna's Glenmore dog park on the morning of Jan. 16, 2022.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-470-6236. File number: 2022-2922.
