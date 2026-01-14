Kelowna News

Missing Kelowna senior found safe

Missing senior found safe

Photo: Colin Dacre File photo of RCMP flash.

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

Police say the missing 74-year-old man has been located safe.

“Thank you to the media and the public for assisting the police with the search and locating of this individual,” Cpl. Allison Konsmo, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

The missing man's identifying information and photo have been removed from this article.

ORIGINAL 12 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP need your help to locate a missing senior, last seen Wednesday morning.

Mounties say the man was last spotted at 9:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of Ethel Street.

Police say they have immediate concerns for his health and well-being.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a light grey jacket and carrying a distinct red-burgundy Jansport backpack.