Kelowna emergency crews respond after woman falsely claims she was hit by a bus
Bogus claim draws response
A dramatic scene at a downtown Kelowna intersection Tuesday afternoon turned out to be a false alarm.
Emergency crews, including the Kelowna Fire Department, BC Transit officials, and paramedics, responded to the corner of Ellis Street and Leon Avenue just after 5 p.m.
The response was triggered after an individual reportedly ran in front of a moving BC Transit bus, forcing the operator to slam on the brakes. The individual then claimed the bus had run over their foot and called for emergency services.
However, after an assessment by police and BC Transit investigators, it was determined that the bus never made contact with the pedestrian.
A spokesperson for BC Transit tells Castanet, "police and ambulance assessed the individual, determined that there was no contact with the bus, and the accusation was deemed false."
The incident caused a brief stir for commuters during the tail end of the afternoon rush hour, but the scene was cleared once authorities determined no injuries had occurred.
