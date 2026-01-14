Kelowna News

’Enough is enough’: Wine growers, restaurants, liquor stores push Alberta to drop ‘wine tax’

Photo: Wines of British Columbia Alberta is being pressured to drop a 'wine tax' it introduced on April 1, 2025.

The Alberta government is facing renewed pressure to scrap a “wine tax” that it slapped on last year.

The ad-valorem tax was introduced just weeks after BC and Alberta reached a deal to bring down interprovincial trade barriers on direct-to-consumer wine shipments.

The CEO of Wine Growers British Columbia, Jeff Guignard, was joined by representatives from Alberta liquor stores, the hospitality and restaurant industry and the national wine industry at a news conference in Calgary this morning.

“The reason we are here in Calgary is we’ve obviously been talking to government about this for months, and our arguments have fallen on deaf ears. They keep telling us it’s not a problem.

“Do you think I would be in Alberta today if this was not a problem for B.C.’s wine industry? Enough is enough. Let’s get back together and find the right solution here,” said Guignard.

The Alberta ad-valorem tax was introduced on April 1, 2025. It adds an escalating percentage-based markup on wine on top of the flat-tax markup.

The additional ad valorem fees are applied as follows:

5% on wine valued between $15–$20 per litre

10% on wine valued between $20–$25 per litre

15% on wine valued above $25 per litre

“In some cases, the price increase can be $5, $6 a bottle. It can be a 200 or 300 per cent increase in the tax those customers have to pay, and customers don’t want to pay it,” said Guignard. “So, we’re losing sales and some of our members have just pulled out of this market entirely.

“All that’s happening at the time when the rest of the country is working on breaking down interprovincial trade barriers.”

“I feel for our Albertan customers that fell in love with our and other BC winery products, to now face this unnecessary added cost. That’s deeply frustrating for consumers who want to support Canadian producers and are already facing challenges relating to the rising cost of living,” said Paul Sawler, vice-president and general manager of Dirty Laundry Winery in Summerland.

The coalition wants the ad-valorem tax repealed, saying it's hurting businesses and consumers.

“Alberta’s foodservice businesses are a major economic driver, responsible for 20% of youth employment, and more than $15B in economic activity. Penalizing restaurants with this unfair tax at a time when restaurateurs are already absorbing double-digit operating cost increases, and consumers are already cutting back on dining out due to the cost of living, is putting Alberta businesses and jobs at risk,” said Mark von Schellwitz, vice-president, Western Canada at Restaurants Canada.

The owner of Vin Room, which has three locations in Calgary, said they are facing wine cost increases of 20 per cent, representing over $60,000 in additional annual expenses. “These increases cannot be passed on to our customers without risking a significant loss of business, leaving us with no option but to absorb the added costs,” said Phoebe Fung.

Guignard adds that this tax is only being applied to wine, not beer, spirits or cider.

“Stop picking on wine. If you need to make more revenue, impose a small increase on your overall flat tax, for example, or one of many other ideas that we can work with if they would consult with us on this.”