Kelowna News
Kelowna RCMP investigating alleyway death
Police investigating death
Photo: Rob Gibson
Death being investigated in Kelowna alleyway.
Kelowna Mounties have taped off a downtown area alleyway as they look into a death discovered early Wednesday.
RCMP had little information about the investigation, though a media representative said the "incident is not violent in nature."
The alleyway backs onto Lawrence Avenue businesses and is near the Outreach Urban Health Centre, which is also an overdose prevention site.
