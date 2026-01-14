Kelowna News

Spectacular, blazing-red sunset over the Okanagan

Stunning sunset light up sky

The Okanagan saw a stunner of a sunset on Tuesday evening.

The blazing-red sunset lit up the sky, prompting numerous photos posted to social media and submitted to Castanet.

“I caught these photos on my biking commute from Kelowna to West Kelowna after work today… Wow, we live in paradise,” said one reader.

The days are still short at this time of year with the sunset time on Tuesday officially recorded at 4:22 p.m.

These are some of the most spectacular sunset photos sent to Castanet.

Send your pictures to [email protected] to be included in our monthly reader gallery.