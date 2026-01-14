Kelowna News

'It feels very depersonalized': Slain Kelowna woman's family laments court process

Photo: Contributed Bailey McCourt's death has become a rallying call for change.

A Kelowna man accused of fatally attacking his estranged wife in broad daylight last summer appeared in court Tuesday, as the victim’s loved ones watched from the hallway outside the courtroom.

“It’s disappointing to be in a position where it feels very depersonalized — where we have to stand outside a room trying to view a TV screen where the alleged murderer is appearing, and we have to dial in by phone,” said Bailey McCourt’s aunt, Debbie Henderson, when the one-minute court appointment wrapped up.

“It really depersonalizes it, and this is a very personal situation.”

McCourt, 32, was attacked alongside a friend in a parking lot on July 4, 2025.

McCourt’s family said they plan to attend every court date James Plover appears at until his first-degree murder trial concludes, even for matters as procedural as Tuesday’s. In the brief appearance, Plover consulted with his legal counsel and his next court date was scheduled for Feb. 12.

Procedural court appearances in Kelowna often take place in courtroom 100, which has little to no capacity for observers like the family of victims or the media.

Henderson she’s been surprised that court matters of this kind are conducted in such a way and is hoping for some change.

“I don't know what it's like for other victims when they have to come here …. We still want to be here. We still want to show support and have people know we're here for this fight,” she said.

“We're here for justice for Bailey, and we're going to continue to push for other changes.”

Advocacy has become second nature for Henderson and much of McCourt’s family.

They’ve been front and centre pushing for changes to legislation that, among other things, would see bail reform.

Notably, McCourt’s attack happened within hours of Plover being found guilty of a separate assault.

Henderson said that the family recently launched the website Baileyslaw.ca and the purpose of that is to tell Bailey’s story and push for changes that will make stories like her far more rare.

“We've sort of been thrust into this, and there's a lot to learn,” Henderson said.

“There's so many different things that need to be changed.”

Bailey’s Law, or Bill C-225, is federal legislation but going forward Henderson said there are things they’d like to see change on a provincial level.

“We really want to focus on the GPS monitoring with geo-fencing,” she said.

“The technology is there, and we're going to push for this province to get on it.”

Ultimately, she said, they will keep going until there are proper laws in place to “protect individuals dealing with intimate partner violence.”

“’It’s urgent. We need to get on this,” she said.

The McCourts are not working alone in this effort. Federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser announced late last year new legislation which, if passed, will make bail and sentencing laws stricter for sexual crimes and intimate partner violence, including tougher penalties for sexual offenses such as distributing intimate images and sexual deepfakes.

Additionally, B.C. Attorney General Nikki Sharma announced in December the implementation of a provincial framework that will provide guidance to all those within the justice system to help better respond to intimate partner violence.

It will be developed alongside an "internal government accountability mechanism to monitor the implementation" of reforms she said.

Statistics Canada figures indicate an average of 102 women and girls across Canada were victims of gender-related homicide each year from 2011 to 2021.

Ninety-three per cent of those homicides were committed by the victim's male intimate partner or family member.