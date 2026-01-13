Kelowna News
Police, city to discuss social disorder in Kelowna
Social disorder in Kelowna
Downtown Kelowna business owners have been sounding the alarm for weeks over escalating unruly and potentially damaging behaviour, and police are now speaking out.
RCMP Supt. Chris Goebel and City of Kelowna Community Safety Director Darren Caul will address concerns around social disorder affecting local businesses at a scheduled media event at 1 p.m.
The meeting is closed to the public but it's expected that some information about recently stepped up patrols will be offered.
More to come.
