Kelowna off-roaders have trucks flown to Abu Dhabi for royal show in the desert

Rob Gibson

It is a call most people wouldn't believe and send straight to voicemail, but for a group of Okanagan off-roaders, an invitation from an Abu Dhabi prince turned out to be the chance of a lifetime.

"The royal family of Abu Dhabi contacted our group and asked us to bring our buggies that we normally race here over to Abu Dhabi in the UAE to put on a show," said Jerrod Klettke, owner of Jeklfab automotive.

The Extreme Mudfest event took place at Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Festival on Dec. 19 and 20.

The logistics of moving heavy racing machinery from the Okanagan to the Middle East proved to be a massive undertaking. A team of eight—including three from British Columbia, two from the U.S., and three from Alberta—had to coordinate a tight deadline that bypassed traditional shipping methods.

"They put them on weird specialty skids and put them on an airplane," said Klettke.

The crew was struck by the multiculturalism of the UAE, and despite the reputation for desert heat, they got lucky with the weather.



"We had a great time, and it rains once a year and we brought the rain — literally for Mudfest," said Devon Villeneuve, owner of Rad contracting.

Once they touched down, the contrast to the Okanagan was immediate. In a land known for desert and oil, the Okanagan crew brought something the locals had only ever seen on a screen: mud racing.

"A lot of the kids and family members had never seen mud bogs... 'we just see it on the TV,' which was pretty unbelievable," said Villeneuve.

The trip, including shipping the vehicles there and back, was paid for in full, and while they were in Dubai they were treated like royalty.

"They paid all of our flights and all of that, and then gave us a little bit of a bonus at the end of it," said Villeneuve.



The organizers built a road into the desert, which will be completely removed now that the event is over and built a campground around the site.

"It was super different. All the spectators there, they camp. And it's like, miles and miles of very bougie camping. There's tapestries, and everyone drinks tea and coffee, very family friendly," said Bree Villeneuve.

"Definitely a wild experience. And obviously... the atmosphere, the desert dunes are wild, and you see them for days. It was just a pretty unique experience," said Adrienne Klettke.

The opportunity came about entirely through social media, after organizers saw videos of the monster trucks, including "Maximus" and "Hellboy," racing in North America.

The trip was a huge success, and the team is already looking forward to a return next year.

For those who want to see the show a little closer to home, the next opportunity to see the trucks in action is March 7 at the Mountain Top Madness snow drags at Thunder Mountain.