BC Highway Patrol catches Kelowna driver with glass pipe in mouth; 'It's only marijuana'

It's 'only marijuana': Driver

Photo: Contributed

After being pulled over for driving with a glass crack-style pipe in his mouth and a lighter within reach, a Kelowna man told a police officer it was “only” marijuana.

Unsurprisingly, the officer was not inclined to let the 56-year-old man drive away.

“Perhaps he didn’t realize it’s illegal to be impaired by any drugs while driving — including cannabis,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a media release.

The man was pulled over and arrested Jan. 6, just after 10:30 a.m., on Harvey Avenue, with the drug paraphernalia on hand. RCMP said there was no evidence of marijuana, and the man told police he had smoked crack earlier in the day.

When officers attempted to assess his driving abilities, RCMP said the man performed poorly on a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. He was then given a blood demand and taken to hospital for further testing.

“Impairment in any form is unacceptable, and that includes prescription and recreational drugs,” McLaughlin said.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded, and he received a 24-hour driving suspension and a ticket for failing to produce a driver’s licence.

Police said criminal charges will be considered pending laboratory results and further investigation.