Kelowna to experiment with lower speed limits in neighbourhoods

Photo: Bonnie Wurst Lower speed limits will be introduced in some Kelowna neighbourhoods

A new pilot project is expected to be rolled out in some Kelowna neighbourhoods in the coming months that would see speed limits reduced to 30 km/h or 40 km/h.

The initiative brought before council Monday is one of several included within the Safe Mobility Action Plan intended to reduce fatal and serious injury collisions on city streets.

The plan, which will be rolled out over the next decade, was described as a road map for providing “safer roads for everyone” with the goal of eliminating transportation related fatalities and serious injuries.

“Vision zero principles are that collisions are preventable. By focusing on safer designs, speeds and behaviours, we can prevent serious harm on our roadways,” transportation planner Alex Wood-Seems told council.

“People make mistakes but those mistakes should never cost lives.

“Rather than expecting perfect driving behaviour from everyone on the road, we design the transportation system to be more forgiving.”

Wood-Seems said road safety plans would focus on four areas including safe speeds.

“We are going to be evaluating different neighbourhoods and we will rank them based on their need for lower speed limits and pick a few that we will pilot.

“We will then measure cost and different benefits with that. From there, we will be able to roll it out more widely.”

He also said the potential of lowering speed limits on arterial roads such as Springfield Road, Gordon Drive and Glenmore Drive are also being investigated as a conceptual idea.

Data obtained through police records from 2018 through 2022 indicate police attended more than 2,900 collisions on city-owned roads.

Wood-Seems said about 1,000 of those involved injuries with 132 resulting in fatalities or serious harm.

Over that span, more than 90 per cent occurred at unique locations, “meaning they didn’t happen twice at the same place.”

“Fatal and serious collisions don’t cluster so focusing on hot spots won’t solve the problem,” he said.

Wood-Seems noted those numbers only reflect roads controlled by the city and not highways 97 or 33.

Other initiatives contained within the plan include building safer intersections for users and protecting vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

The issue of cyclists riding on sidewalks was brought up as a safety concern by councillors Maxine DeHart and Luke Stack.

Both complained about the number of cyclists riding on sidewalks causing pedestrians to get out of the way when there are perfectly good bike paths available.

“We spend millions of dollars on the bike network and I don’t think it’s right they are on the sidewalk,” said DeHart.

Stack suggested placing signage on some sidewalks to remind cyclists they are not allowed to ride on sidewalks.