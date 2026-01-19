Kelowna News

Ballet Kelowna to premiere new work by company members

Ballet for Valentine’s Day

Photo: Contributed New work from Ballet set for Valentines Day

Ballet Kelowna will present a mixed program of classical and contemporary works titled Restless Balance this Valentine’s Day weekend at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Performances take place Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The triple bill includes a world premiere, Threefold Beat, choreographed collaboratively by Ballet Kelowna rehearsal director Joanna Lige and company dancers Kurt Werner and Donaldo Nava.

“We are thrilled to welcome a New Year with a mixed program that showcases the brilliant versatility and depth of Ballet Kelowna’s company of dancers,” said Simone Orlando, Ballet Kelowna’s Artistic Director and CEO.

"We are simply delighted to invite Kelowna audiences to experience the many facets of Ballet Kelowna, from artistic performance to choreographic creation.”

Threefold Beat is inspired by the rhythm and flow of the body’s cardiovascular system and is set to Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

The program also includes the return of taqəš by associate artist Cameron sinkʷə Fraser-Monroe, a contemporary piece based on the traditional story Raven Returns the Water, set to music by Polaris Prize-winning artist Jeremy Dutcher. The performance concludes with Schubert, a neoclassical work by renowned Canadian choreographer John Alleyne reflecting on the stages of a ballerina’s life.

Tickets and more information are available at balletkelowna.ca.