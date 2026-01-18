Okanagan Fight Night returning to Kelowna Community Theatre
Okanagan Fight Night back
Victory International Promotion will bring Okanagan Fight Night 7 to the Kelowna Community Theatre on Feb. 21, where elite martial arts meets live entertainment.
Now in its seventh edition, Okanagan Fight Night combines Muay Thai and Jiu-Jitsu with full production and storytelling.
The main event features a Victory International Promotions title fight as Dustin “The Native Viking” Little of West Kelowna challenges reigning 168-pound champion Max Burridge of Burridge Martial Arts in Abbotsford for the vacant 160-pound title.
Burridge enters looking to become our first two division champion as he steps in to face a very tough competitor in Little.
Open about his recovery from alcohol addiction, Little has emerged as a focused, disciplined contender.
The co-main event sees reigning champion Lizzette Miller of Pacific Top Team West Kelowna defend her title against Rosie O’Brien from Seattle. Miller, a mother of five, has become a local standout for her toughness and championship performances, while O’Brien brings international experience and serious title aspirations north of the border.
Tickets and more information can be found here.
