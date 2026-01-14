Kelowna News

Kelowna folk music organization rebrands, hires new leadership

Photo: rootsmusic.ca Roddy Campbell

Kelowna’s long-running folk music organization is entering a new chapter with a new name and new artistic leadership.

Formerly known as the Lantern Folk Roots Music Society, the volunteer-run non-profit has officially rebranded as the Kelowna Folk Roots Music Society, a move aimed at making its mission clearer to the community.

“We want to make it easy to understand who we are and what we do, so we think using Kelowna instead of Lantern will help,” said vice president Stephen Schijns.

“Our mandate, to bring live folk and roots based music to the central Okanagan, hasn’t changed. As a volunteer-run non-profit, our focus is entirely on the performer and matching them to as large a local audience as we can.”

The organization traces its roots back more than 30 years, beginning as the Fringe Folk Club before becoming the Kelowna Folk Club and later Lantern Folk Roots Music Society.

The society is best known for its intimate house concerts, where Juno Award winners and touring artists perform in volunteers’ homes for dedicated audiences.

Alongside the name change, the society has appointed a new artistic director. Roddy Campbell brings decades of experience to the role, having co-founded the Canadian Folk Music Awards, published Penguin Eggs magazine for more than 20 years, and worked as a music journalist, musician and promoter.

“I plan to draw on my connections across Canada to bring the best and most popular folk and roots performers to Kelowna in 2026 and beyond,” said Campbell. “We have Cassie and Maggie from Nova Scotia here this Wednesday, January 14th. The extraordinary Irish Mythen performs on Friday, February 13th, popular Stephen Fearing on March 12th, and Pharis and Jason Romero return on April 24th. I’m just getting started!”

Tickets are available through links on the society’s website, and volunteers are welcome to assist with planning, marketing and event operations.