Lake Country Mounties catch a thief in the act

Break-in suspects arrested

Photo: Kelowna RCMP FILE- Lake Country RCMP made an arrest Sunday.

Two people believed to be involved in a series of Kelowna-area break and enters were arrested Sunday, police say.

Lake Country Mounties were called to an in-progress break in at a business in the 11,000 block of Oceola Road at around 3 a.m., Sunday.

"Police quickly contained the area, and when two male suspects exited the building carrying break-in tools, they were taken into custody without incident," Cpl. Allison Konsmo said in a media release distributed Tuesday morning.

A search of the suspects revealed property of the business, money, and tools commonly used in break and enter offences.

Investigators said they also recovered evidence at the scene linking the suspects to other break and enters from Kelowna businesses, which remain under investigation.

Based on sharing these findings with Kelowna RCMP, the two individuals are considered primary suspects in those related crimes.

Both suspects remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

Staff Sgt. Jon Collins said the arrest shows the value of collaboration between RCMP detachments and a swift police response.d