Kelowna council pauses decision on agreement with RDCO

A long-standing agreement that gives City of Kelowna directors on the RDCO board a say on land-use matters outside its boundaries has been put on hold.

The current fringe area planning agreement municipalities have with the Regional District of Central Okanagan expired at the end of December.

Fringe areas include places such as Joe Rich, Wilson’s Landing, Traders Cove, Myra Canyon and lands uphill from the airport.

Kelowna council Monday was asked to extend that agreement for another five years as each of the other Central Okanagan municipalities already have done.

The city’s contribution to the agreement would average about $373,000 a year over the next five years, funding, council was told, which is sourced from the RDCO tax levy charged to Kelowna taxpayers and not allocated from the city budget.

Along with voting power, the money also helps to fund electoral area planning including staff and IT services among other functions.

"In fairness to the regional district, the board and others that sit around the board table with us, I’m wondering if we should get more information on it. Give the board at the regional district a chance to see where we are going,” said Coun. Maxine DeHart in suggesting the item be deferred.

“It is a discussion we legitimately could have at the regional table,” added Coun. Luke Stack.

“One of the questions that’s not answered in this is if we choose not to proceed with this, what would be the implications to our neighbouring municipalities, to the electoral areas and to the regional district overall.

“I think that’s a reasonable debate to have.”

Council unanimously agreed to defer a decision on renewing the agreement to give the regional district a chance to make a presentation to the full board on implications should the city decide to pull out.