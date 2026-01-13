Kelowna News
Waterfront path downtown Kelowna closing for construction
Waterfront path closing
Photo: City of Kelowna
The pathway in Kerry Park between the sculpture on Bernard Ave. and the Kelowna Visitor Centre will be closed for construction until mid-February.
A segment of the pathway along Okanagan Lake in downtown Kelowna will close this week for construction.
The pathway in Kerry Park between The Sails on Bernard Ave. and the Kelowna Visitor Centre will be closed for construction until mid-February.
The city says the work is part of ongoing City Park improvements and involves foreshore habitat work at Kerry Park. Access to the Kelowna Visitor Centre will remain open. Detours are available via the Mill Street sidewalk.
“Please abide by safety personnel instructions, posted construction signage and fencing to ensure everyone’s safety while commuting through the area,” said the city in a statement.
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
