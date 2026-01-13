Kelowna News

Waterfront path downtown Kelowna closing for construction

Photo: City of Kelowna The pathway in Kerry Park between the sculpture on Bernard Ave. and the Kelowna Visitor Centre will be closed for construction until mid-February.

A segment of the pathway along Okanagan Lake in downtown Kelowna will close this week for construction.

The pathway in Kerry Park between The Sails on Bernard Ave. and the Kelowna Visitor Centre will be closed for construction until mid-February.

The city says the work is part of ongoing City Park improvements and involves foreshore habitat work at Kerry Park. Access to the Kelowna Visitor Centre will remain open. Detours are available via the Mill Street sidewalk.

“Please abide by safety personnel instructions, posted construction signage and fencing to ensure everyone’s safety while commuting through the area,” said the city in a statement.