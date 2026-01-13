282310
277175
Kelowna News  

Waterfront path downtown Kelowna closing for construction

Waterfront path closing

Colin Dacre - Jan 12, 2026 / 7:00 pm | Story: 593824

A segment of the pathway along Okanagan Lake in downtown Kelowna will close this week for construction.

The pathway in Kerry Park between The Sails on Bernard Ave. and the Kelowna Visitor Centre will be closed for construction until mid-February.

The city says the work is part of ongoing City Park improvements and involves foreshore habitat work at Kerry Park. Access to the Kelowna Visitor Centre will remain open. Detours are available via the Mill Street sidewalk.

“Please abide by safety personnel instructions, posted construction signage and fencing to ensure everyone’s safety while commuting through the area,” said the city in a statement.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Kelowna News

280120