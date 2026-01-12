Kelowna News

Trailer released for Kelowna-shot 'Canada Shore' MTV reality series

'Canada Shore' trailer drops

Photo: Paramount+ Paramount+ has released the trailer for the Kelowna-shot 'Canada Shore' reality show.

The trailer for the Kelowna-shot ‘Canada Shore’ reality series dropped Monday.

Debuting on Jan. 22 on Paramount+, the series is a spinoff of the ultra-popular Jersey Shore, which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2012.

The trailer confirms the poorly-kept secret that Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi—star of the original series—will make multiple appearances on the show. She was spotted in Kelowna over the summer.

"I cannot wait for you guys to see me drop in on ten crazy Canadians as they party their way through the summer,” she said in a statement.

The show will bring together the group from across the country to Kelowna for a summer of partying and flirting.

“But between all the hookups and hangovers, this wild crew becomes a family that laughs together, fights together, and supports each other,” said Paramount+.

The trailer features scenes from several Kelowna events, including from Canada Day to the Rose Disco.

Dane Rupert, the Kelowna man who won Big Brother in 2019, will also be involved in the show, serving as “Snooki's eyes and ears on the ground, putting the roomies to work and keeping the chaos in check (or not!).”