Country music star Waylon Wyatt, who rose to fame on TikTok, to play Kelowna in July
Country star plays Kelowna
Photo: Live Nation
Waylon Wyatt is scheduled to perform at Kelowna Community Theatre on July 3, 2026.
A rising star on the country music scene is bringing his Canadian tour to Kelowna this summer.
Waylon Wyatt, who rose to fame on TikTok, is scheduled to play at the Kelowna Community Theatre on July 3.
The 19-year-old Arkansas singer’s single “Everything Under the Sun” became viral on TikTok in 2024. He was subsequently signed to Darkroom Records, the same label as Billie Eilish.
His first EP has over 225 million streams, with two tracks, “Arkansas Diamond” and “Jailbreak,” earning Record Industry Association of America Gold certifications. He was also named one of VEVO’s 2026 DSCVR Artists to Watch.
Tickets for the July 3 Waylon Wyatt show at KCC go on sale on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.
