Mother wants answers 4 years after daughter's body found in Kelowna

Photo: GoFundMe Austyn Godfrey

Four years after a young woman’s body was found at a Kelowna dog park, her mother says the questions surrounding her death remain unanswered.

The body of Austyn Godfrey, 25, was discovered at the entrance of Glenmore Dog Park on the morning of Jan. 16, 2022.

Her mother, Michelle Godfrey, said as the anniversary of that day draws near, the lack of information has been devastating.

“It’s very frustrating and very upsetting,” she said. “I call (police) quite frequently, at least monthly. I’ve played phone tag regularly just to get an answer, and it’s always the same thing; 'it’s ongoing, call back in a few weeks.' That’s where it sits.”

Godfrey said living in Ontario has made the process all the more difficult.

“If I was there, I’d be in the station all the time,” she said.

She said Austyn had been travelling between Ont, Alberta, and B.C. She loved to travel and live freely, she said, never tied to a traditional “nine-to-five” lifestyle.

“She was beautiful, energetic, and would light up any room she walked into,” Godfrey said. “She had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh. She loved animals and babies, loved her family and friends, and she would do anything for anyone. She had a big heart but she was naive.”

Godfrey acknowledged that she and her daughter had disagreements before her death.

“We were fighting about who she was hanging around with and her lifestyle,” she said. “But she was young. She was living life.”

Godfrey said it took two years before she was told how her daughter died. That’s not something she can share, due to fears about it affecting the investigation.

Regardless, she said someone needs to be held accountable.

“She didn’t get to that dog park by herself,” she said. “She didn’t do this to herself.”

Despite the passage of time, she intends to keep pushing for answers.

“I’m not giving up,” she said. “This isn’t about me. It’s about my daughter. All I want is justice for her.”

Following the discovery of her body, several friends shared a screenshot of a social media post Austyn had made shortly before her death. The screenshot included a photo of a man, an image of his car, a phone number and a Snapchat user name.

In the post, she said if she doesn't post to Snapchat in a week, her friends should call the Kelowna RCMP because the man “has probably done something to me.”

A request for any updated information has been made to police.