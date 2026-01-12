Kelowna News

Increased transit service rolls out in Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre Queensway bus exchange.

Expanded public transit service launched in the Central Okanagan earlier this month, adding new routes, more frequent buses and handyDART service on Sundays.

“Working with BC Transit and local partners, we’re improving access to public transportation and making it easier for people to travel across the city and connect with the services they rely on,” said George Anderson, parliamentary secretary for transit, in a news release on Monday.

Changes to transit services

Increased service on Route 98 Rutland/UBC Okanagan during peak weekday periods and new extended evening-service hours. Weekend day-service frequency also increased.

Adjustments to routes 10, 11 and 14 that allow “these routes to better serve riders.”

A new route, Route 16 Mission, has been created to serve the entire Mission area. This route replaces Route 16 Kettle Valley and Route 17 Southridge, which were discontinued.

An extension of Route 5 Gordon provides service along Gordon Drive and Lakeshore Road between the Mission Rec Exchange and McClure Road. The new route segment operates on targeted trips to align with school bell times and the end of the work day.

Expansion of on-demand transit in the Lower Mission.

Daily trips added on Route 97 Okanagan between Queensway Exchange in downtown Kelowna and the Westbank Exchange in West Kelowna.

HandyDART hours expanded with new Sunday service from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Transit service in Metro Kelowna is funded by the provincial government, local property taxes and passenger fares.