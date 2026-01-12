Organized crime enforcement team launches in Kelowna
Police gang unit launches
A gang enforcement team launched in Kelowna this month, following a “targeted policing” operation that resulted in significant seizures of firearms, weapons and illicit drugs, RCMP say.
Since September 2025, police said they enhanced enforcement aimed at “disrupting organized crime” and removing guns and toxic drugs from city streets. The possession of all, they said in a media release, are closely linked to violence, property crime and social disorder.
“Organized crime and the drug trade affect every part of our community,” Sgt. Scott Powrie with the Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, said in a media release.
“By removing firearms, drugs and criminal influence, we are working to restore safety and confidence in Kelowna.”
The newly minted Kelowna Gang Enforcement Team became operational Jan. 6, and is a four-member unit made up of officers from across the Kelowna RCMP detachment who have experience in dealing with people in the drug trade.
They work alongside specialized units and criminal intelligence analysts and RCMP said the team has already delivered results.
On Jan. 8, RCMP said their officers conducted a vehicle stop that led to the arrest of two people on outstanding warrants.
One suspect faces charges for driving while prohibited, while the other remains in custody on new firearms-related charges.
“Three firearms and illicit drugs were seized in the investigation,” RCMP said.
Kelowna RCMP said their officers will continue to focus on proactive, intelligence-led policing strategies aimed at reducing violence, disrupting organized crime, and enhancing community safety.
