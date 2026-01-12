Changes could be coming to short-term rentals in rural parts of the Central Okanagan
Have your say on Airbnbs
The Regional District of Central Okanagan is considering overhauling its Airbnb rules, but they want your feedback before taking any action.
The RDCO launched a public engagement period Monday, seeking feedback on a proposed regulatory overhaul for areas outside city limits that could see short-term rentals defined as stays of 90 days or less.
Unincorporated areas like Joe Rich and the North Westside are exempt from the provincial government’s restrictions on Airbnb and VRBO listings that require them to be situated in principal residences, but the RDCO is considering updating its own bylaws to manage the issue locally.
Unlike the stricter "principal residence" requirements seen in many B.C. municipalities, the RDCO’s initial pitch would allow eligible homes to be rented year-round without an operator living on-site.
“Our goal with these changes is to support safe, livable communities while offering flexibility for responsible STR operators,” says Brad Dollevoet, RDCO manager of development services. “We want to hear from residents to ensure that these proposed updates strike the right balance.”
Under the proposed framework, all STR operators—including traditional bed and breakfasts—would be required to hold an RDCO business licence. While rentals would be permitted in secondary suites or full homes, the district is looking to prohibit them in accessory buildings like carriage houses.
Other options the RDCO is considering, include:
- Defining STRs, including bed and breakfasts, as a stay of 90 days or less
- Requiring an RDCO business licence for all short-term rental operations
- Allowing STRs in guest rooms, secondary suites or full homes
- No principal residence requirement, meaning an eligible dwelling unit could be rented year-round without the operator living on-site
- Requiring properties to be located within a fire protection area and to meet minimum life safety standards, including emergency access and proper servicing
- Requiring at least one off-street parking space
- Prohibiting short-term rentals in accessory dwelling units such as carriage houses
Residents have until Feb. 2 to weigh in via an online survey at rdco.com/str.
The RDCO has also scheduled a series of open houses scheduled:
- Jan. 15: Virtual open house (5–6 p.m.)
- Jan. 20: Wilson’s Landing Fire Department and Killiney Beach Community Hall (5–6 p.m.)
- Jan. 22: Ellison Community Hall (5–6 p.m.)
The feedback will be bundled into a final report and presented to the RDCO board this spring.
