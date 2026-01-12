Kelowna News
Kelowna home surrounded by RCMP on Monday morning
Kelowna home surrounded
Photo: Contributed
Kelowna RCMP surrounded a home in Rutland Monday morning.
Police briefly surrounded a home in a Kelowna neighbourhood Monday morning.
"Kelowna RCMP responded to a disturbance within a residence in the 200 block of Asher Road this morning at approximately 4:40 a.m.," RCMP media representative Alison Konsmo said in an email.
"Upon arrival, officers spoke with the individuals within the home and were able to defuse the incident."
The nature of the incident was not disclosed. Police, however, said they will continue to investigate the cause of the initial disturbance but "there is no danger nor concern for public safety."
Neighbours said that RCMP called into the home using their loudspeakers, originally.
