Kelowna News

Rally in Kelowna backs latest uprising in Iran

Kelowna rally for Iran

Cindy White

Hundreds of people rallied near the waterfront in downtown Kelowna in support of Iran on Sunday afternoon.

They were there to show support for the latest round of protests in Iran against the clerical rule of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The most recent uprising began over economic concerns and following widespread protests that began in 2022 over the death of a young woman taken into custody by morality police.

Some Iranian-Canadians spoke about their hopes for change.

“It seems to be different,” said rally organizer Ray Taheri.

“Millions of people – brave brothers and sisters in Iran – they came on the streets of Iran. Many of them have been killed, thousands. Thousands have been injured, maybe over 10,000 have been detained, but the beauty is that it did not stop them from coming back.

"One of the slogans they have is very compelling. It is that this is the last battle, do or die. And of course, the government, the regime, has left them no choice,” he added.

Iran’s parliament speaker warned Sunday that the U.S. military and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if the U.S. strikes the ruling Islamic Republic, as threatened by President Donald Trump. Taheri is not concerned at this point about what the U.S. might be after by interfering in Iran.

“I quote from what I heard from the U.S. administration, that Donald Trump, President Trump, is willing to help Iranian people,” said Taheri.

“Definitely, I think we could use some help. People with nothing in their hands, they are going in the street and they get shot. The only response they get from the regime is brutality, batons and bullets.”

Many of those in attendance in Kelowna were carrying signs featuring Iran’s Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who is attempting to position himself as a key player in his country’s future. He has been in exile for over 50 years since his father, the shah, was deposed in 1979.

Taheri urged the local crowd to come back every week so that those who have lost their lives in the fight for freedom in Iran didn’t do so in vain.