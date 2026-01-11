Kelowna News

Power restored to 481 homes on Dilworth Mountain Sunday morning

Power restored after outage

Photo: FortisBC Nearly 500 homes on Dilworth Mountain were without power Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.

Power has been restored to the 481 homes on Dilworth Mountain Sunday morning.

The outage lasted about two hours, although the cause has not been listed on the FortisBC outage map at this time.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.

Nearly 500 homes are without power in Kelowna's Dilworth Mountain area Sunday morning.

The outage was first reported just after 9 a.m., impacting 481 homes on and around Summit Drive.

According to FortisBC, the cause of the outage is not known at this time, and there is no estimated time of restoration.