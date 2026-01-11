Kelowna News

Power restored once again on Dilworth Mountain Sunday

Photo: FortisBC Nearly 500 homes on Dilworth Mountain were without power Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

Power has once again been restored to the 481 homes on Dilworth Mountain.

FortisBC spokesperson Nicole Brown said the outage was due to faulty underground equipment that has since been replaced by crews, and the power is now expected to remain on.

UPDATE: 1:05 p.m.

While power was briefly restored to the 481 homes on Kelowna's Dilworth Mountain Sunday, the lights have once again turned off.

It's not clear what initially caused the outage, or why the power has now gone out again.

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.

Power has been restored to the 481 homes on Dilworth Mountain Sunday morning.

The outage lasted about two hours, although the cause has not been listed on the FortisBC outage map at this time.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.

Nearly 500 homes are without power in Kelowna's Dilworth Mountain area Sunday morning.

The outage was first reported just after 9 a.m., impacting 481 homes on and around Summit Drive.

According to FortisBC, the cause of the outage is not known at this time, and there is no estimated time of restoration.