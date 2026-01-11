282715
275095
Kelowna News  

Nearly 500 homes are without power on Dilworth Mountain Sunday

Hundreds without power

Nicholas Johansen - Jan 11, 2026 / 9:46 am | Story: 593599

Nearly 500 homes are without power in Kelowna's Dilworth Mountain area Sunday morning.

The outage was first reported just after 9 a.m., impacting 481 homes on and around Summit Drive.

According to FortisBC, the cause of the outage is not known at this time, and there is no estimated time of restoration.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Kelowna News

280120