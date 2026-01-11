Kelowna News
Nearly 500 homes are without power on Dilworth Mountain Sunday
Hundreds without power
Photo: FortisBC
Nearly 500 homes on Dilworth Mountain are without power Sunday.
Nearly 500 homes are without power in Kelowna's Dilworth Mountain area Sunday morning.
The outage was first reported just after 9 a.m., impacting 481 homes on and around Summit Drive.
According to FortisBC, the cause of the outage is not known at this time, and there is no estimated time of restoration.
