Kelowna Chamber of Commerce looking for new blood on board of directors
Chamber seeks directors
It’s a new year, and that means it’s time for Kelowna Chamber of Commerce to find its newest directors.
The chamber on Monday put out the nomination call for its volunteer board of directors. The window will remain open until Jan. 25 at 4:30 p.m.
Once the nominations have been accepted, electronic voting will take place between Tuesday, Feb. 3, and Sunday, Feb. 8. The winners will be revealed on Feb. 11, and they will be sworn in during the chamber’s annual general meeting on Tuesday, March 31.
“We know we will have a partly new, partly seasoned board in 2026 as we move forward,” incoming president Patrick Bobyn said in a press release. “The year will hold economic unknowns for our members with a continuation of tariff uncertainty. There are predictable issues municipally and provincially, as well as nationally as well as new unknowns—and through it all, the continuity of the chamber as we celebrate our 120th anniversary all year long.
“I’m honoured to be slated as incoming president at such a notable time.”
Chamber directors are volunteers from diverse professional backgrounds who establish the strategic direction for the organization in accordance with its bylaws. Anyone interested in applying to join the board in 2026 can get more information here.
