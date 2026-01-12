Kelowna News

Launch Okanagan kicking off financial webinar series on Wednesday

Get control of your finances

Photo: Thinkstock.com Get better control of your finances through Launch Okanagan.

If you are feeling stuck when it comes to money and want to gain better control of your finances, Launch Okanagan has just what you need.

The Kelowna non-profit organization will hold its virtual Free Dollars & Sense Money Management Program starting Wednesday, Jan. 14. Each 90-minute session will be held on Zoom over eight weeks, and it is designed to help people get better at budgeting, spending and debt management.

In addition to the group classes, which you can join anonymously, experienced facilitators will be able to answer individual money questions one on one, offering tailored guidance and support. All classes will be recorded and sent out the next day to participants who can’t attend live.

After eight weeks, participants will know how to pay down debt, to save for future goals or big purchases, to use—and stick to—a budget, to feel confident making financial decisions and how to build a stronger financial position for years down the road.

Anyone can register for the Free Dollars & Sense Money Management Program on the Launch Okanagan website here.