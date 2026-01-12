Kelowna News

SICA hosting 25th annual Contractors, Consultants and Owners Conference in Kelowna

Photo: SICA The 25th annual Contractors, Consultants and Owners Conference will take place Feb. 5 and 6 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

The regional construction industry will gather for two days in Kelowna next month.

Southern Interior Construction Association will host the 25th annual Contractors, Consultants and Owners Conference Feb. 5 and 6 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

The CCO Conference is SICA’s flagship event, bringing together contractors, consultants, public owners and decision-makers to foster collaboration, share insights and strengthen relationships across all areas of the construction industry. There will be keynote speakers, panel discussions and an exhibitor hall showcasing services, innovations and solutions supporting the industrial, commercial and institutional sector.

“This conference has always been about bringing the right people into the same room,” SICA CEO Clifford Kshyk said in a press release. “As we mark 25 years of CCO, we’re focused on deepening connections and creating space for meaningful conversation throughout the construction industry locally.”

Registration for the CCO Conference is now open on the Eventbrite website here.