Kelowna News

Canco Petroleum opens new location in Kelowna's Lower Mission

Canco opens new location

Photo: Canco Petroleum Kelowna's Canco Petroleum has opened its 14th location in the Central Okanagan.

Canco has opened a new location in Kelowna’s Lower Mission.

The petroleum company, which was founded in Kelowna in 2016, has purchased the former Husky location at the corner of Gordon Drive and Cook Road. After a couple months of renovations, the new gas station and convenience store opened on Monday.

“We are beyond thrilled to be open in the Lower Mission community,” Canco marketing manager Amanda Heins said. “It is now open with hot food—Chesters Chicken—ice cream and all your Canco favourites available. The manager, Monika, is one of our best in Kelowna, and she is very excited to be welcoming the community to her store.”

When the gas station was under Husky control, it was open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The new Canco features extended hours, as it is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

The gas station offers freshly baked cookies each morning and coffee that comes from a B.C. Indigenous company. It also sells fresh food that is delivered daily from the kitchen at Canco’s head office on Highway 33.

The new location at Gordon and Cook brings to 14 the number of Canco gas stations in the Central Okanagan.

Husky planned in 2021 to add a second storey to the gas station and to open a restaurant and office space, but the project never came to fruition.