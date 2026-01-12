Accelerate Okanagan hosting business pitch event at Kelowna's Innovation Centre
Learn to pitch your ideas
Accelerate Okanagan is hosting an event that will cover everything you’ve ever wanted to know about creating the perfect business pitch.
The tech organization will be hosting the inaugural Accelerate Okanagan PitchLab Feb. 6-7, at Kelowna's Innovation Centre. Nathan McNeill, who runs Accelerate’s Fundable program and Okanagan Angel Summit, will lead the event.
“From Friday at 4 p.m. through Saturday at 4 p.m., you’ll get more storytelling and positioning wisdom, more practical tips, and more expert feedback on your deck than you’d typically get in a year – or maybe ever,” McNeill wrote in a blog post about the event. “I’ll be there the whole weekend. And I’m inviting other experts to join us.
“It’s going to be intense. It’s going to be practical. It’s going to be lectures and lots of lab, hands-on and in-depth. And man, is it going to be fun.”
More information about the Accelerate Okanagan PitchLab can be found on its website here.
