Kelowna News

Long-time Kelowna offender released on bail again, after allegedly causing problems for businesses

Released on bail yet again

Photo: Crime Stoppers Steven Bird

A man accused of pulling a knife on a convenience store employee and vandalizing a natural gas hookup at an A&W in Kelowna was released on bail once again last week, despite not complying with his previous bail conditions.

Steven Bird, 49, appeared in court Friday seeking bail, after he was arrested earlier in the week for repeatedly failing to report to his bail supervisor while he awaits trial.

Bird has a lengthy criminal record in both B.C. and Saskatchewan dating back to the mid-90s, but his current outstanding charges relate to two incidents at Kelowna businesses. The bail hearing comes at a time when many local businesses are speaking out about their struggles with property crime and street disorder.

The first incident is alleged to have occurred on Nov. 22, 2024, at a convenience store on Kelowna's Richter Street.

During Bird's bail hearing Friday, Crown prosecutor Alexander Wheele described the store as a Circle K/Shell, but it's not clear if it occurred at the Shell station on Highway 97 and Richter or the Circle K at Glenwood Avenue and Richter.

Wheele said Bird grabbed two drinks from the store and went to leave without paying. When the store's employee confronted Bird, he allegedly pulled out a knife and said, “I'm not paying for anything. Get out of my way.”

Bird was on probation at the time. He was arrested a short time later and charged with robbery and breaching his probation, but he was released on bail six days after his arrest.

The second incident is alleged to have occurred on Sept. 7. 2025 at a Kelowna A&W, although Wheele did not disclose which location. Security called police after a man was seen striking the building's natural gas hookup with a large rock and attempting to set fire to a crate.

Police attended and arrested Bird, who admitted he had been trying to light the crate on fire. The officer could smell natural gas and determined the hookup had been damaged and was leaking.

Bird was charged with mischief four months later, on Jan. 5, 2026.

In and out of jail

Bird has been in and out of custody several times since his arrest back in November 2024, but he was most recently taken back into custody earlier this month for failing to report to his bail supervisor on several occasions.

As such, Crown prosecutor Wheele objected to Bird's release again.

“Crown's concerned about the overall pattern of not complying with the process here, both in terms of not attending court and also failing to report on a number of occasions,” Wheele said, adding that the Crown had been “lenient” by not charging him further with breaching his bail conditions.

Wheele said Bird is currently homeless, living in a tent on Kelowna's Hein Road most of the time. This has made his curfew, which is one of his bail conditions, “sort of impossible to enforce.”

Bird told Judge Raymond Phillips that police have never attempted to check in on him to enforce the curfew condition.

“They don't know where it is that he is on any given night, or whether he's there or not,” Wheele said.

Bird uses a wheelchair and told the court he has brain cancer. He also described the time he spent in a residential school as a child, which his lawyer Michael Stephenson described as a “horrific experience” that left a “lasting legacy.”

Stephenson said Bird has also struggled with opioid addiction.

Bird's extensive criminal record includes multiple assaults, robbery, assaulting an officer, obstruction and failing to appear in court.

'Quite an onerous thing'

But despite the Crown's concerns, Judge Phillips released Bird again on $500 bail, with no deposit. This means Bird was not required to put any cash down for his release, but may have to pay the $500 if he breaches his conditions again.

Rather than imposing additional bail conditions on him, Judge Phillips removed a condition that he report to his bail supervisor on a weekly basis, noting the weekly reporting “seems like quite an onerous thing” and “seems to be the source of the problem for him.”

Bird is scheduled to face trial on the convenience store incident on Jan. 23. Trial dates have not yet been set for the incident at the A&W.

“Mr. Bird, no more getting into trouble for you, alright?” Judge Phillips said after granting bail.