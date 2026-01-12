Kelowna News

Asking price for two-bedroom rent in Central Okanagan hits three-year low

Two-bedroom rent falls hard

Photo: Contributed Two-bedroom rent in the Central Okanagan has reached a nearly three-year low.

The average asking price for a two-bedroom rental in Central Okanagan hit a three-year low in December.

Based on data combed from Castanet’s classifieds section, the average cost of a two-bedroom home last month was just $2,078. That was down from $2,205 in November, and it was the lowest mark since January 2023, when the price was $2,065.

It marked the third time in the last four months that the two-bedroom asking price has dropped in the Kelowna region. The average was based on 64 listings on Castanet.

The decrease coincides with Kelowna having the highest vacancy rate in Canada thanks to a glut of new rental developments.

The average one-bedroom asking price, meanwhile, increased last month to $1,708 from $1,647. The one-bedroom mark hovered around $1,700 throughout 2025.

The one-bedroom average was based on 58 listings on Castanet.