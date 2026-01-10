Kelowna News
Kelowna's Orchard Park mall broken into Saturday morning, ATM destroyed
ATM targeted in break-in
Photo: Contributed
A CIBC ATM appeared to be the target of the break-in.
The Orchard Park Shopping Centre was broken into early Saturday morning and an ATM appeared to be looted.
An employee at the mall said the incident occurred at about 7 a.m. in the food court area. A glass door was smashed and a CIBC ATM in the food court was broken into.
A crowbar was left lying beside the destroyed ATM and yellow police tape surrounds the area Saturday morning.
It's not clear how much cash, if any, the thieves were able to make off with.
Police attended and remained on scene as of 10 a.m.
Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information about the theft.
Photo: Contributed
The break-in occurred at the Orchard Park Shopping Centre food court.
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
