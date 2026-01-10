Kelowna News

Kelowna's Orchard Park mall broken into Saturday morning, ATM destroyed

ATM targeted in break-in

Photo: Contributed A CIBC ATM appeared to be the target of the break-in.

The Orchard Park Shopping Centre was broken into early Saturday morning and an ATM appeared to be looted.

An employee at the mall said the incident occurred at about 7 a.m. in the food court area. A glass door was smashed and a CIBC ATM in the food court was broken into.

A crowbar was left lying beside the destroyed ATM and yellow police tape surrounds the area Saturday morning.

It's not clear how much cash, if any, the thieves were able to make off with.

Police attended and remained on scene as of 10 a.m.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information about the theft.