Early morning fire forces evacuation of Kelowna condo building

Fire crews douse patio fire

Nicholas Johansen - Jan 10, 2026 / 8:45 am | Story: 593488

Residents of a downtown Kelowna condo building were roused from bed early Saturday morning after a fire forced the building's evacuation.

Crews responded to the fire on a patio at The Stockwell building at the corner of Richter Street and Stockwell Avenue at about 7:30 a.m.

A neighbour in the area says the fire appeared to be contained to an exterior column on the patio of one of the building's first-floor units, which faces an alleyway.

Firefighters appear to have quickly doused the fire, but they remain on scene cleaning up.

The fire forced the evacuation of the entire building.

The cause of the fire is not clear at this time.

