Kelowna News

Most BC-area snowpacks are sitting slightly above normal, with the Okanagan sitting just below

Snowpack sits near normal

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre The Okanagan's snowpack came in at 90 per cent of normal as of Jan. 1, according to B.C.'s River Forecast Centre

The first snowpack reading of the 2026 season has the provincial snowpack slightly above normal on average, though a few areas dip down low.

The Okanagan’s snowpack came in at 90 per cent of normal as of Jan. 1, according to B.C.’s River Forecast Centre. Last year at this time, the area was faring better with 102 per cent of normal snowpack.

The Similkameen sit well above normal, with the snowpack measured at 146 per cent of normal, while the South Thompson sits at 93 per cent, and the North Thompson is at 103 per cent of normal.

The West Kootenay is sitting at 117 per cent of normal, and the East Kootenay is 124 per cent of normal, which are well above lats years number, which sat just over 90.

For the overall provincial snowpack, figures are sitting higher than last year at 107 per cent of normal, when the provincial average was 87 per cent of normal.

The Central Coast sits at the highest at 160 per cent of normal, while Vancouver Island sits at the lowest at 58 per cent of normal.

The forecast centre said above-average snowpacks can result in floods, while below-average snowpacks can be a sign of drought.

"Typically, half of the annual B.C. snowpack has accumulated by early-January," the forecast centre said.

"There are still three or more months remaining in the snow accumulation season, and snowpack can change significantly depending on upcoming weather patterns."

The snowpack figures are derived from data collected from 38 manual snow courses and 116 automated snow weather stations around the province.

For the weather outlook, the forecast centre said the expectation is that La Niña conditions will persist with a likely transition to ENSO-neutral through to March 2026.

Much of the province is still experiencing ongoing drought conditions.

The River Forecast Centre's next update on snowpack conditions and a seasonal flood hazard forecast is in February.