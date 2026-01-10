Kelowna News

Recreational property markets stabilize as domestic purchasers return

Photo: Sotheby's International Realty Canada This chalet at 2-360 Whitehorse Lane at Kelowna’s Big White ski resort sold in early December, a sign of the strength and steadiness of the B.C.’s ski hill property market.

As the turbulent headwinds associated with COVID-19 continue to subside, recreational real estate agents across B.C. and Alberta are welcoming a return to consistency that’s being driven largely by domestic investment.

Western Investor spoke to realtors in three key markets in both provinces – Kelowna/Big White, Whistler and Canmore – in light of a recent Royal LePage report that suggests more Canadians are parking their money in recreational properties north of the 49th parallel.

Released on Nov. 20, the report presented data and insights from experts in 18 popular ski regions across the country, as well as national and regional forecasts.

Forty-seven per cent of recreational property experts reported more inquiries from domestic buyers of recreational real estate.

“Modest interest rate relief and a growing ‘Buy Canadian’ mindset helped reignite demand for slopeside chalets and mountain retreats,” said Royal LePage president and CEO Phil Soper. “While economic uncertainty continues to weigh on many urban markets, buyers seeking winter escapes are pushing ahead – demonstrating once again the resilience and enduring appeal of Canada’s recreational regions.”

Joan Wolf, senior vice-president, sales, with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada in Kelowna, said Big White listings are selling mostly to B.C., Alberta and Ontario residents, along with a recent, marked uptick from investors in Washington, Texas and Florida.

“People who usually travel to Arizona or Florida or Hawaii are choosing to vacation on Canadian soil or buy here,” Wolf said. “The new people moving here from Ontario or from other parts of British Columbia or Alberta are voting with their chequebook.”

Wolf has seen between 90 and 100 properties in her sales inventory at any given time this year, and those numbers have remained consistent since 2023. Condos continue to be the biggest segment of sales, Wolf notes.

That Big White is exempt from the foreign buyer ban is an obvious plus, along with numerous direct flights into Kelowna from Los Angeles, Toronto and Montreal.

“I’d say 90 per cent of properties we sell are specifically for skiing,” Wolf said. “Big White has the second largest lift system in Canada, there’s no lineups anywhere and you can walk from a warm hallway with your ski boots on and be on the ski run in under two minutes.”

Meanwhile, in Whistler, Stefanie Hostetter is seeing that same concerted effort of Canadians keeping their money inside the country. Hostetter, CEO of Re/Max Sea to Sky Real Estate, points to statistics spanning January to October that suggest 90 per cent of buyers in that community were Canadian. The vast majority of purchasers – 82 per cent – are from either Whistler or Metro Vancouver.

The number of American purchasers is slowly on the rise, rebounding from a six-year low of 2.4 per cent in 2021 to 8.3 per cent this year.

The parallels between Big White and Whistler continue across other metrics as well: Whistler is also exempt from the foreign buyer ban, and Hostetter says prices and available inventory have remained consistent over the last two years.

“Real estate in Whistler is quite ‘steady as she goes’ in the last couple years,” Hostetter said.

And while both B.C. locales are exempt from the foreign buyer ban, Canmore is not.

Canmore Real Estate Group founder/associate Devin Stephens characterizes 2025 a strong year with relentless demand for well-located, revenue-producing product.

“Short-term rental zoned properties remain the lightning-rod segment, with top operators regularly pushing into high five- and low six-figure annual revenue on the best located, well-run units,” Stephens said.

He adds that demand is overwhelmingly Canadian, with a clear “keep-your-money-in-Canada” sentiment that’s driven largely by lifestyle preference.

“They want a place they love in the Rockies that can legitimately help pay for itself, not a speculative flip,” Stephens said. “That combination of big mountain lifestyle, serious guest infrastructure, and upper-tier, short-term rental revenue potential, is exactly why Canmore has become one of the most talked about short-term investment markets in the country.”