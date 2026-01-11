Kelowna News

UBCO’s new tech, traps landfill plastics before they contaminate water supplies

Silent threat trapped

Photo: UBCO UBCO doctoral student Mahmoud Babalar examines a sample of the dual-layer modified matrix membrane that can help retain pollutants like nano-plastics in landfill leachate, keeping them out of water supplies.

Landfills have long been a concern for environmental pollution, but a team at the University of British Columbia Okanagan is looking to plug the leak.

Professor Sumi Siddiqua and doctoral student Mahmoud Babalar have developed a "dual-layer" membrane system designed to trap micro and nanoplastics before they can escape landfill leachate and contaminate local groundwater.

“Landfills are silent threats to our environment, acting as major reservoirs for emerging pollutants,” says Siddiqua. “Conventional drainage systems fail against microscopic contaminants, including nanoplastics and hazardous chemicals. This allows them to infiltrate groundwater.”

The problem stems from leachate — the contaminated liquid created when rainwater filters through trash. While landfills are built to hold this liquid, they weren't designed to catch the microscopic plastic particles that accumulate as waste breaks down.

“Landfills are silent threats to our environment, acting as major reservoirs for emerging pollutants,” says Dr. Siddiqua. “Conventional drainage systems fail against microscopic contaminants, including nanoplastics and hazardous chemicals. This allows them to infiltrate groundwater.”

The researchers' solution is a two-pronged defence. The top layer uses chemical attraction to snag the plastics, while the bottom layer uses electrostatic forces to repel any remaining particles. This prevents the system from clogging, a common headache in wastewater management.

“Current systems handle liquid waste, but they were never designed to completely intercept plastic micro and nano particles,” explains Babalar.

So far, the results have been impressive. Lab tests show the system caught nearly all microplastics and more than 98 per cent of nanoplastics.

For Siddiqua, this isn't just about a better filter—it’s about building smarter, climate-resilient infrastructure.

“Our unique dual-layer modified matrix membrane system is specifically engineered to handle highly contaminated, fouling-intensive raw leachate, positioning it as a foundational component of advanced waste containment,” Siddiqua says.